Zodiac Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore, up 26.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore in December 2022 up 26.74% from Rs. 19.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 2.47% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Zodiac Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2021.

Read More

Zodiac Energy shares closed at 112.60 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -3.31% over the last 12 months.