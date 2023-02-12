Zodiac Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore, up 26.74% Y-o-Y

English
    February 12, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore in December 2022 up 26.74% from Rs. 19.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 2.47% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

    Zodiac Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.9526.4919.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.9526.4919.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.0022.1415.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.161.15
    Depreciation0.200.190.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.400.791.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.202.221.23
    Other Income0.070.210.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.282.431.65
    Interest0.900.650.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.381.781.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.381.781.29
    Tax0.230.140.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.141.641.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.141.641.12
    Equity Share Capital14.6314.6314.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.120.76
    Diluted EPS0.781.120.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.120.76
    Diluted EPS0.781.120.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited