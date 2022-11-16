Zodiac Clothing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore, up 37.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore in September 2022 up 37.45% from Rs. 30.07 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2022 up 42.77% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 135.71% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.
Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.33
|40.80
|30.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.33
|40.80
|30.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.08
|14.84
|11.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.48
|0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.28
|1.96
|2.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.99
|10.05
|9.49
|Depreciation
|4.38
|4.44
|4.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.71
|14.71
|12.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.15
|-5.68
|-10.02
|Other Income
|1.47
|1.58
|3.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.68
|-4.10
|-6.61
|Interest
|1.77
|1.68
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.45
|-5.78
|-8.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.45
|-5.78
|-8.22
|Tax
|-0.82
|0.19
|-0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.63
|-5.97
|-8.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.63
|-5.97
|-8.09
|Equity Share Capital
|24.76
|24.76
|24.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|-2.41
|-3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|-2.41
|-3.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|-2.41
|-3.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|-2.41
|-3.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited