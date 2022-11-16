Zodiac Clothing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore, up 37.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore in September 2022 up 37.45% from Rs. 30.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2022 up 42.77% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 135.71% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.