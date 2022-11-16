 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zodiac Clothing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore, up 37.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore in September 2022 up 37.45% from Rs. 30.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2022 up 42.77% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 135.71% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.

Zodiac Clothing Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.33 40.80 30.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.33 40.80 30.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.08 14.84 11.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.04 0.48 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.28 1.96 2.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.99 10.05 9.49
Depreciation 4.38 4.44 4.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.71 14.71 12.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.15 -5.68 -10.02
Other Income 1.47 1.58 3.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.68 -4.10 -6.61
Interest 1.77 1.68 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.45 -5.78 -8.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.45 -5.78 -8.22
Tax -0.82 0.19 -0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.63 -5.97 -8.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.63 -5.97 -8.09
Equity Share Capital 24.76 24.76 24.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 -2.41 -3.26
Diluted EPS -1.86 -2.41 -3.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 -2.41 -3.26
Diluted EPS -1.86 -2.41 -3.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
