    Zodiac Clothing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore, up 37.45% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.33 crore in September 2022 up 37.45% from Rs. 30.07 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.63 crore in September 2022 up 42.77% from Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 135.71% from Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2021.

    Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.70 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.47% returns over the last 6 months and -18.36% over the last 12 months.

    Zodiac Clothing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.3340.8030.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.3340.8030.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.0814.8411.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.480.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.281.962.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.9910.059.49
    Depreciation4.384.444.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.7114.7112.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.15-5.68-10.02
    Other Income1.471.583.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.68-4.10-6.61
    Interest1.771.681.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.45-5.78-8.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.45-5.78-8.22
    Tax-0.820.19-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.63-5.97-8.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.63-5.97-8.09
    Equity Share Capital24.7624.7624.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-2.41-3.26
    Diluted EPS-1.86-2.41-3.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-2.41-3.26
    Diluted EPS-1.86-2.41-3.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am