Zodiac Clothing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.18 crore, up 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.18 crore in March 2023 up 4.23% from Rs. 39.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.75 crore in March 2023 up 644.02% from Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2023 down 328.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Zodiac Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 13.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in March 2022.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 96.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.