Zodiac Clothing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.51 crore, up 15.73% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.51 crore in March 2022 up 15.73% from Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2022 down 19.92% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 109.15% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.30% over the last 12 months.

Zodiac Clothing Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.51 39.36 34.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.51 39.36 34.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.88 14.01 9.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.29 1.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.78 0.52 3.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.33 9.58 9.76
Depreciation 4.31 4.46 4.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.74 16.80 13.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.53 -6.30 -7.64
Other Income 3.08 13.86 4.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.45 7.56 -3.30
Interest 1.36 1.56 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.81 6.00 -5.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.81 6.00 -5.35
Tax 0.21 -0.15 -0.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.02 6.15 -5.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.02 6.15 -5.02
Equity Share Capital 24.76 24.76 24.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.43 2.48 -2.23
Diluted EPS -2.43 2.48 -2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.43 2.48 -2.23
Diluted EPS -2.43 2.48 -2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
