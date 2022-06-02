Zodiac Clothing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.51 crore, up 15.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.51 crore in March 2022 up 15.73% from Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2022 down 19.92% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 109.15% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.30% over the last 12 months.