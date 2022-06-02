Zodiac Clothing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.51 crore, up 15.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.51 crore in March 2022 up 15.73% from Rs. 34.14 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2022 down 19.92% from Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 109.15% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.
Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.51
|39.36
|34.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.51
|39.36
|34.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.88
|14.01
|9.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.29
|1.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.78
|0.52
|3.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.33
|9.58
|9.76
|Depreciation
|4.31
|4.46
|4.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.74
|16.80
|13.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.53
|-6.30
|-7.64
|Other Income
|3.08
|13.86
|4.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.45
|7.56
|-3.30
|Interest
|1.36
|1.56
|2.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.81
|6.00
|-5.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.81
|6.00
|-5.35
|Tax
|0.21
|-0.15
|-0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.02
|6.15
|-5.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.02
|6.15
|-5.02
|Equity Share Capital
|24.76
|24.76
|24.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|2.48
|-2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|2.48
|-2.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|2.48
|-2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|2.48
|-2.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited