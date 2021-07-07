Zodiac Clothing Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore, down 20.4% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore in March 2021 down 20.4% from Rs. 42.89 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2021 up 13.45% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021 down 73.85% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2020.
Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 108.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.14
|27.41
|42.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.14
|27.41
|42.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.56
|9.41
|18.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.09
|0.02
|0.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.07
|3.13
|-1.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.76
|8.20
|10.72
|Depreciation
|4.83
|4.73
|9.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.47
|11.93
|12.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.64
|-10.01
|-6.93
|Other Income
|4.34
|5.01
|3.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.30
|-5.00
|-3.15
|Interest
|2.05
|1.96
|3.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.35
|-6.96
|-6.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.35
|-6.96
|-6.39
|Tax
|-0.33
|--
|-0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.02
|-6.96
|-5.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.02
|-6.96
|-5.80
|Equity Share Capital
|24.76
|22.48
|22.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-3.10
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-3.10
|-2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-3.10
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-3.10
|-2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
