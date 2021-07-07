Zodiac Clothing Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore, down 20.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore in March 2021 down 20.4% from Rs. 42.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2021 up 13.45% from Rs. 5.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021 down 73.85% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2020.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 108.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.