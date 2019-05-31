Zodiac Clothing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.51 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.51 crore in March 2019 down 19.49% from Rs. 66.46 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2019 up 14.3% from Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 100.61% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2018.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 269.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 81.97% returns over the last 6 months and 60.26% over the last 12 months.