Zodiac Clothing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.51 crore, down 19.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.51 crore in March 2019 down 19.49% from Rs. 66.46 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2019 up 14.3% from Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 up 100.61% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2018.
Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 269.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 81.97% returns over the last 6 months and 60.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.51
|60.79
|66.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53.51
|60.79
|66.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.24
|19.16
|29.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.96
|0.28
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.25
|-1.72
|2.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.99
|14.14
|16.00
|Depreciation
|2.60
|2.57
|2.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.94
|28.25
|25.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.97
|-1.89
|-9.68
|Other Income
|0.41
|3.01
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.56
|1.12
|-9.24
|Interest
|1.68
|0.86
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.24
|0.26
|-9.84
|Exceptional Items
|-2.61
|-0.45
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.85
|-0.19
|-9.84
|Tax
|1.42
|-0.51
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.27
|0.32
|-9.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.27
|0.32
|-9.65
|Equity Share Capital
|21.29
|21.29
|19.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.04
|0.16
|-4.94
|Diluted EPS
|-4.04
|0.16
|-4.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.04
|0.16
|-4.94
|Diluted EPS
|-4.04
|0.16
|-4.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited