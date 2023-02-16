 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zodiac Clothing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.69 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:Net Sales at Rs 45.69 crore in December 2022 up 16.08% from Rs. 39.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 down 203.41% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 100.5% from Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2021. Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 92.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.
Zodiac Clothing Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations45.6941.3339.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations45.6941.3339.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials18.1217.0814.01
Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.040.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.621.280.52
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.299.999.58
Depreciation4.344.384.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses17.6413.7116.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.43-5.15-6.30
Other Income1.031.4713.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.40-3.687.56
Interest1.841.771.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.24-5.456.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.24-5.456.00
Tax0.12-0.82-0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.36-4.636.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.36-4.636.15
Equity Share Capital24.7624.7624.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.57-1.862.48
Diluted EPS-2.57-1.862.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.57-1.862.48
Diluted EPS-2.57-1.862.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

