Zodiac Clothing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.69 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:Net Sales at Rs 45.69 crore in December 2022 up 16.08% from Rs. 39.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 down 203.41% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 100.5% from Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2021.
|Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 92.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.69
|41.33
|39.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.69
|41.33
|39.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.12
|17.08
|14.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.11
|0.04
|0.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.62
|1.28
|0.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.29
|9.99
|9.58
|Depreciation
|4.34
|4.38
|4.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.64
|13.71
|16.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.43
|-5.15
|-6.30
|Other Income
|1.03
|1.47
|13.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.40
|-3.68
|7.56
|Interest
|1.84
|1.77
|1.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.24
|-5.45
|6.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.24
|-5.45
|6.00
|Tax
|0.12
|-0.82
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.36
|-4.63
|6.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.36
|-4.63
|6.15
|Equity Share Capital
|24.76
|24.76
|24.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.57
|-1.86
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.57
|-1.86
|2.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.57
|-1.86
|2.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.57
|-1.86
|2.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
