English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zodiac Clothing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.69 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:Net Sales at Rs 45.69 crore in December 2022 up 16.08% from Rs. 39.36 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.36 crore in December 2022 down 203.41% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 100.5% from Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2021.Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 92.05 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and -14.53% over the last 12 months.
    Zodiac Clothing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.6941.3339.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.6941.3339.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.1217.0814.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.040.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.621.280.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.299.999.58
    Depreciation4.344.384.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.6413.7116.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.43-5.15-6.30
    Other Income1.031.4713.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.40-3.687.56
    Interest1.841.771.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.24-5.456.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.24-5.456.00
    Tax0.12-0.82-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.36-4.636.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.36-4.636.15
    Equity Share Capital24.7624.7624.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.57-1.862.48
    Diluted EPS-2.57-1.862.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.57-1.862.48
    Diluted EPS-2.57-1.862.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels #Zodiac Clothing #Zodiac Clothing Company
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:33 am