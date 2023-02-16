Zodiac Clothing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.69 crore, up 16.08% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 45.69 41.33 39.36 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 45.69 41.33 39.36 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 18.12 17.08 14.01 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.11 0.04 0.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.62 1.28 0.52 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.29 9.99 9.58 Depreciation 4.34 4.38 4.46 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.64 13.71 16.80 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.43 -5.15 -6.30 Other Income 1.03 1.47 13.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.40 -3.68 7.56 Interest 1.84 1.77 1.56 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.24 -5.45 6.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.24 -5.45 6.00 Tax 0.12 -0.82 -0.15 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.36 -4.63 6.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.36 -4.63 6.15 Equity Share Capital 24.76 24.76 24.76 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.57 -1.86 2.48 Diluted EPS -2.57 -1.86 2.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.57 -1.86 2.48 Diluted EPS -2.57 -1.86 2.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited