Zodiac Clothing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore, up 54.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 29.88 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 55.76% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.
Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 93.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and -19.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.05
|40.60
|29.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.05
|40.60
|29.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.08
|14.84
|11.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.13
|0.81
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.64
|1.93
|2.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.06
|10.12
|9.54
|Depreciation
|4.45
|4.51
|4.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.05
|15.04
|12.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.36
|-6.65
|-10.30
|Other Income
|1.76
|1.88
|3.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.60
|-4.77
|-6.57
|Interest
|1.77
|1.68
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.37
|-6.45
|-8.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.37
|-6.45
|-8.18
|Tax
|-0.84
|0.34
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.53
|-6.79
|-7.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.53
|-6.79
|-7.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.53
|-6.79
|-7.98
|Equity Share Capital
|24.76
|24.76
|24.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-2.74
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-2.74
|-3.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.43
|-2.74
|-3.23
|Diluted EPS
|-1.43
|-2.74
|-3.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited