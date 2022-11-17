 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zodiac Clothing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore, up 54.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 29.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 55.76% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 93.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and -19.38% over the last 12 months.

Zodiac Clothing Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.05 40.60 29.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.05 40.60 29.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 17.08 14.84 11.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.13 0.81 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.64 1.93 2.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.06 10.12 9.54
Depreciation 4.45 4.51 4.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.05 15.04 12.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.36 -6.65 -10.30
Other Income 1.76 1.88 3.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.60 -4.77 -6.57
Interest 1.77 1.68 1.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.37 -6.45 -8.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.37 -6.45 -8.18
Tax -0.84 0.34 -0.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.53 -6.79 -7.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.53 -6.79 -7.98
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.53 -6.79 -7.98
Equity Share Capital 24.76 24.76 24.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.43 -2.74 -3.23
Diluted EPS -1.43 -2.74 -3.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.43 -2.74 -3.23
Diluted EPS -1.43 -2.74 -3.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

