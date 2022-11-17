English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zodiac Clothing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore, up 54.12% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 29.88 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 55.76% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

    Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 93.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and -19.38% over the last 12 months.

    Zodiac Clothing Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.0540.6029.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.0540.6029.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.0814.8411.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.130.810.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.641.932.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.0610.129.54
    Depreciation4.454.514.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.0515.0412.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.36-6.65-10.30
    Other Income1.761.883.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.60-4.77-6.57
    Interest1.771.681.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.37-6.45-8.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.37-6.45-8.18
    Tax-0.840.34-0.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.53-6.79-7.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.53-6.79-7.98
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.53-6.79-7.98
    Equity Share Capital24.7624.7624.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.43-2.74-3.23
    Diluted EPS-1.43-2.74-3.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.43-2.74-3.23
    Diluted EPS-1.43-2.74-3.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

