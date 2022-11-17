Zodiac Clothing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore, up 54.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.05 crore in September 2022 up 54.12% from Rs. 29.88 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 55.76% from Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 93.00 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.20% returns over the last 6 months and -19.38% over the last 12 months.