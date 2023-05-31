English
    Zodiac Clothing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.09 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.09 crore in March 2023 up 8.42% from Rs. 38.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.37 crore in March 2023 up 607.91% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 106.9% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    Zodiac Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 13.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.65 in March 2022.

    Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 96.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Results
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.0946.0738.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.0946.0738.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.9418.1216.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.320.840.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.631.291.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.559.3810.39
    Depreciation4.324.424.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.6117.9313.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.28-5.91-8.22
    Other Income4.000.963.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.28-4.95-4.95
    Interest1.541.841.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.82-6.79-6.31
    Exceptional Items39.01----
    P/L Before Tax33.19-6.79-6.31
    Tax-0.180.280.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.37-7.07-6.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.37-7.07-6.57
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.37-7.07-6.57
    Equity Share Capital24.7624.7624.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.40-2.86-2.65
    Diluted EPS13.40-2.86-2.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.40-2.86-2.65
    Diluted EPS13.40-2.86-2.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm