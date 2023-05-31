Zodiac Clothing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.09 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.09 crore in March 2023 up 8.42% from Rs. 38.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.37 crore in March 2023 up 607.91% from Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 106.9% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Zodiac Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 13.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.65 in March 2022.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 96.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.75% returns over the last 6 months and -1.92% over the last 12 months.