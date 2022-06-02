 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zodiac Clothing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore in March 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 34.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022 down 23.96% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 143.61% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.30% over the last 12 months.

Zodiac Clothing Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.82 38.62 34.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.82 38.62 34.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.88 14.01 9.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.42 0.36 1.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.01 -0.28 3.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.39 9.68 9.83
Depreciation 4.37 4.53 4.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.97 17.09 13.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.22 -6.77 -8.16
Other Income 3.27 14.14 4.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.95 7.37 -3.57
Interest 1.36 1.56 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.31 5.81 -5.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.31 5.81 -5.62
Tax 0.26 -0.18 -0.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.57 5.99 -5.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.57 5.99 -5.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.57 5.99 -5.30
Equity Share Capital 24.76 24.76 24.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.65 2.42 -2.35
Diluted EPS -2.65 2.42 -2.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.65 2.42 -2.35
Diluted EPS -2.65 2.42 -2.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022
