Zodiac Clothing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore in March 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 34.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022 down 23.96% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 143.61% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.
Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.82
|38.62
|34.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.82
|38.62
|34.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.88
|14.01
|9.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|0.36
|1.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.01
|-0.28
|3.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.39
|9.68
|9.83
|Depreciation
|4.37
|4.53
|4.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.97
|17.09
|13.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.22
|-6.77
|-8.16
|Other Income
|3.27
|14.14
|4.59
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.95
|7.37
|-3.57
|Interest
|1.36
|1.56
|2.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.31
|5.81
|-5.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.31
|5.81
|-5.62
|Tax
|0.26
|-0.18
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.57
|5.99
|-5.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.57
|5.99
|-5.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.57
|5.99
|-5.30
|Equity Share Capital
|24.76
|24.76
|24.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|2.42
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|2.42
|-2.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.65
|2.42
|-2.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.65
|2.42
|-2.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited