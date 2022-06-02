Zodiac Clothing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore in March 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 34.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022 down 23.96% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 143.61% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.30% over the last 12 months.