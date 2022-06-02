English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zodiac Clothing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.82 crore in March 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 34.13 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.57 crore in March 2022 down 23.96% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 143.61% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

    Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 94.60 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and -7.30% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Zodiac Clothing Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.8238.6234.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.8238.6234.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.8814.019.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.420.361.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.01-0.283.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.399.689.83
    Depreciation4.374.534.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.9717.0913.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.22-6.77-8.16
    Other Income3.2714.144.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.957.37-3.57
    Interest1.361.562.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.315.81-5.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.315.81-5.62
    Tax0.26-0.18-0.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.575.99-5.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.575.99-5.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.575.99-5.30
    Equity Share Capital24.7624.7624.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.652.42-2.35
    Diluted EPS-2.652.42-2.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.652.42-2.35
    Diluted EPS-2.652.42-2.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels #Zodiac Clothing #Zodiac Clothing Company
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.