Zodiac Clothing Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore, down 20.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore in March 2021 down 20.54% from Rs. 42.95 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021 up 22.17% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021 down 74.27% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2020.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 108.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.