Zodiac Clothing Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore, down 20.54% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.13 crore in March 2021 down 20.54% from Rs. 42.95 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2021 up 22.17% from Rs. 6.81 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021 down 74.27% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2020.
Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 108.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.23% returns over the last 6 months and -14.68% over the last 12 months.
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.13
|27.30
|42.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.13
|27.30
|42.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.56
|9.41
|18.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.12
|0.01
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.24
|2.96
|-1.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.83
|8.26
|10.78
|Depreciation
|4.90
|4.81
|9.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.64
|12.21
|13.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.16
|-10.36
|-8.05
|Other Income
|4.59
|5.11
|4.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.57
|-5.25
|-3.93
|Interest
|2.05
|1.96
|3.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.62
|-7.21
|-7.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.62
|-7.21
|-7.17
|Tax
|-0.32
|-0.08
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.30
|-7.13
|-6.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.30
|-7.13
|-6.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.30
|-7.13
|-6.81
|Equity Share Capital
|24.76
|22.48
|22.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-3.17
|-3.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-3.17
|-3.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.35
|-3.17
|-3.03
|Diluted EPS
|-2.35
|-3.17
|-3.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited