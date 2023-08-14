English
    Zodiac Clothing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.98 crore, down 18.76% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.98 crore in June 2023 down 18.76% from Rs. 40.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2023 down 34.92% from Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 down 1350% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 125.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.71% returns over the last 6 months and 30.59% over the last 12 months.

    Zodiac Clothing Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.9842.0940.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.9842.0940.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.8613.9414.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.442.320.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.093.631.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.7210.5510.12
    Depreciation4.164.324.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6115.6115.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.89-8.28-6.65
    Other Income1.964.001.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.93-4.28-4.77
    Interest1.451.541.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.38-5.82-6.45
    Exceptional Items--39.01--
    P/L Before Tax-9.3833.19-6.45
    Tax-0.22-0.180.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.1633.37-6.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.1633.37-6.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.1633.37-6.79
    Equity Share Capital25.9924.7624.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.5213.40-2.74
    Diluted EPS-3.5213.40-2.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.5213.40-2.74
    Diluted EPS-3.5213.40-2.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

