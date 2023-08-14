Zodiac Clothing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.98 crore, down 18.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.98 crore in June 2023 down 18.76% from Rs. 40.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2023 down 34.92% from Rs. 6.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2023 down 1350% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 125.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.71% returns over the last 6 months and 30.59% over the last 12 months.