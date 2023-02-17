 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zodiac Clothing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 38.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 218.03% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 104.45% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.

Zodiac Clothing Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.07 46.05 38.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.07 46.05 38.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.12 17.08 14.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.84 1.13 0.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.29 3.64 -0.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.38 10.06 9.68
Depreciation 4.42 4.45 4.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.93 14.05 17.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.91 -4.36 -6.77
Other Income 0.96 1.76 14.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.95 -2.60 7.37
Interest 1.84 1.77 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.79 -4.37 5.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.79 -4.37 5.81
Tax 0.28 -0.84 -0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.07 -3.53 5.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.07 -3.53 5.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.07 -3.53 5.99
Equity Share Capital 24.76 24.76 24.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.86 -1.43 2.42
Diluted EPS -2.86 -1.43 2.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.86 -1.43 2.42
Diluted EPS -2.86 -1.43 2.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited