Zodiac Clothing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 38.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 218.03% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 104.45% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.
Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 92.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.07
|46.05
|38.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.07
|46.05
|38.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.12
|17.08
|14.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.84
|1.13
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.29
|3.64
|-0.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.38
|10.06
|9.68
|Depreciation
|4.42
|4.45
|4.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.93
|14.05
|17.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.91
|-4.36
|-6.77
|Other Income
|0.96
|1.76
|14.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.95
|-2.60
|7.37
|Interest
|1.84
|1.77
|1.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.79
|-4.37
|5.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.79
|-4.37
|5.81
|Tax
|0.28
|-0.84
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.07
|-3.53
|5.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.07
|-3.53
|5.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.07
|-3.53
|5.99
|Equity Share Capital
|24.76
|24.76
|24.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.86
|-1.43
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.86
|-1.43
|2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.86
|-1.43
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|-2.86
|-1.43
|2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
