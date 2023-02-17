English
    Zodiac Clothing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Clothing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 38.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 218.03% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 104.45% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.

    Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 92.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.

    Zodiac Clothing Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.0746.0538.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.0746.0538.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.1217.0814.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.841.130.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.293.64-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.3810.069.68
    Depreciation4.424.454.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.9314.0517.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.91-4.36-6.77
    Other Income0.961.7614.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.95-2.607.37
    Interest1.841.771.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.79-4.375.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.79-4.375.81
    Tax0.28-0.84-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.07-3.535.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.07-3.535.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.07-3.535.99
    Equity Share Capital24.7624.7624.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.86-1.432.42
    Diluted EPS-2.86-1.432.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.86-1.432.42
    Diluted EPS-2.86-1.432.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels #Zodiac Clothing #Zodiac Clothing Company
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am