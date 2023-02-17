Zodiac Clothing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.07 crore in December 2022 up 19.29% from Rs. 38.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 218.03% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 104.45% from Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 92.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.27% returns over the last 6 months and -16.62% over the last 12 months.