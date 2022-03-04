Zodiac Clothing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore, up 41.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.62 crore in December 2021 up 41.47% from Rs. 27.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2021 up 184.01% from Rs. 7.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2021 up 2804.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

Zodiac Clothing EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.17 in December 2020.

Zodiac Clothing shares closed at 100.05 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -5.08% over the last 12 months.