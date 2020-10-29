ZIM Laboratorie Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.45 crore, up 28.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.45 crore in September 2020 up 28.38% from Rs. 67.34 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 up 88.19% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in September 2020 up 134.09% from Rs. 4.84 crore in September 2019.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 96.55 on October 28, 2020 (BSE)