ZIM Laboratorie Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 86.45 crore, up 28.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.45 crore in September 2020 up 28.38% from Rs. 67.34 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020 up 88.19% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in September 2020 up 134.09% from Rs. 4.84 crore in September 2019.
ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 96.55 on October 28, 2020 (BSE)
|ZIM Laboratories Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.45
|69.77
|67.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.45
|69.77
|67.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|41.01
|38.06
|35.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.09
|1.75
|0.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.72
|-3.97
|-1.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.06
|7.98
|12.48
|Depreciation
|3.54
|3.56
|3.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.40
|16.22
|15.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.63
|6.17
|1.24
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.64
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.79
|6.82
|1.68
|Interest
|2.67
|2.94
|3.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.13
|3.88
|-1.49
|Exceptional Items
|-5.18
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|3.88
|-1.49
|Tax
|0.00
|1.11
|-1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|2.77
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|2.77
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|16.24
|16.24
|16.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|1.70
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|1.70
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|1.70
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|1.70
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:11 am