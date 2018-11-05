ZIM Laboratorie Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 71.14 crore, up 13.4% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 71.14 crore in September 2018 up 13.4% from Rs. 62.74 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2018 up 4.83% from Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.22 crore in September 2018 up 8.84% from Rs. 9.39 crore in September 2017.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.61 in September 2017.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 198.40 on November 02, 2018 (BSE)