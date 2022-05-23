ZIM Laboratorie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.11 crore, up 42.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.11 crore in March 2022 up 42.27% from Rs. 73.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022 up 365.87% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 212.70 on May 20, 2022 (BSE)