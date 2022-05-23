 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ZIM Laboratorie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.11 crore, up 42.27% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.11 crore in March 2022 up 42.27% from Rs. 73.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022 up 365.87% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2022 up 63.61% from Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 212.70 on May 20, 2022 (BSE)

ZIM Laboratories Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 104.11 86.02 73.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 104.11 86.02 73.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.88 43.68 41.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.14 5.96 0.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.93 -7.83 -4.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.67 9.01 8.88
Depreciation 3.88 3.53 3.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.66 24.55 18.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.80 7.11 4.63
Other Income 1.65 0.72 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.45 7.83 5.48
Interest 1.43 1.75 2.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.02 6.08 2.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.02 6.08 2.55
Tax 3.58 1.70 1.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.44 4.39 1.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.44 4.39 1.38
Equity Share Capital 16.24 16.24 16.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 2.70 0.85
Diluted EPS 3.97 2.70 0.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 2.70 0.85
Diluted EPS 3.97 2.70 0.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
