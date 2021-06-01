ZIM Laboratorie Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.17 crore, up 7.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.17 crore in March 2021 up 7.72% from Rs. 67.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021 down 8.57% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2021 up 13.44% from Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2020.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.85 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2020.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 83.60 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)