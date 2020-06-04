ZIM Laboratorie Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 67.93 crore, down 27.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.93 crore in March 2020 down 27.44% from Rs. 93.63 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020 down 67.29% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.26 crore in March 2020 down 36.9% from Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2019.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.87 in March 2019.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 68.00 on June 03, 2020 (BSE)