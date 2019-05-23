ZIM Laboratorie Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 93.63 crore, up 32.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.63 crore in March 2019 up 32.56% from Rs. 70.63 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2019 up 172.01% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.09 crore in March 2019 up 33.16% from Rs. 9.83 crore in March 2018.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.87 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.60 in March 2018.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 126.90 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)