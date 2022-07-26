 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ZIM Laboratorie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.50 crore, up 45.35% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.50 crore in June 2022 up 45.35% from Rs. 63.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 2935.07% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2022 up 114.4% from Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 225.65 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)

ZIM Laboratories Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.50 104.11 63.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.50 104.11 63.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.89 54.88 29.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.25 2.14 0.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.59 -6.93 3.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.10 10.67 10.00
Depreciation 3.95 3.88 3.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.29 29.66 15.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.43 9.80 1.56
Other Income 1.87 1.65 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.30 11.45 2.82
Interest 1.33 1.43 2.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.97 10.02 0.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.97 10.02 0.27
Tax 2.33 3.58 0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.64 6.44 0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.64 6.44 0.19
Equity Share Capital 16.24 16.24 16.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.47 3.97 0.11
Diluted EPS 3.47 3.97 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.47 3.97 0.11
Diluted EPS 3.47 3.97 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
