English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ZIM Laboratorie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.50 crore, up 45.35% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.50 crore in June 2022 up 45.35% from Rs. 63.64 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 up 2935.07% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2022 up 114.4% from Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2021.

    ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2021.

    Close

    ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 225.65 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)

    ZIM Laboratories Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.50104.1163.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.50104.1163.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.8954.8829.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.252.140.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.59-6.933.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1010.6710.00
    Depreciation3.953.883.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.2929.6615.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.439.801.56
    Other Income1.871.651.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.3011.452.82
    Interest1.331.432.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.9710.020.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.9710.020.27
    Tax2.333.580.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.646.440.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.646.440.19
    Equity Share Capital16.2416.2416.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.473.970.11
    Diluted EPS3.473.970.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.473.970.11
    Diluted EPS3.473.970.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #ZIM Laboratorie #ZIM Laboratories Limited
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.