ZIM Laboratorie Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.86 crore, down 4.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.86 crore in June 2019 down 4.37% from Rs. 69.91 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2019 down 99.01% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2019 down 57.91% from Rs. 9.10 crore in June 2018.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2018.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 115.15 on August 05, 2019 (BSE)