ZIM Laboratorie Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 74.23 crore, up 2.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.23 crore in December 2020 up 2.82% from Rs. 72.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2020 up 121.62% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2020 up 8.79% from Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2019.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2019.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 85.65 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)