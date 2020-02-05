ZIM Laboratorie Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 72.19 crore, down 25.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.19 crore in December 2019 down 25.61% from Rs. 97.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2019 down 87.83% from Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2019 down 42.67% from Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2018.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.51 in December 2018.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 71.00 on February 04, 2020 (BSE)