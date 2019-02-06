ZIM Laboratorie Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.05 crore, up 29.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.05 crore in December 2018 up 29.29% from Rs. 75.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in December 2018 down 9.96% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2018 up 17.17% from Rs. 11.18 crore in December 2017.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.79 in December 2017.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 142.35 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)