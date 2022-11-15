 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ZIM Laboratorie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.40 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.40 crore in September 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 77.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in September 2022 up 67.23% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 11.14 crore in September 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 329.10 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.91% returns over the last 6 months and 153.15% over the last 12 months.

ZIM Laboratories Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 99.40 92.75 77.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 99.40 92.75 77.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.93 38.89 32.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.64 6.25 1.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.55 0.59 1.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.90 12.23 9.27
Depreciation 4.37 4.27 4.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.12 23.61 22.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.89 6.91 5.91
Other Income 1.42 1.89 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.31 8.81 6.78
Interest 1.36 1.33 2.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.95 7.48 4.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.95 7.48 4.20
Tax 2.50 2.33 0.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.45 5.15 3.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.45 5.15 3.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.45 5.15 3.26
Equity Share Capital 16.24 16.24 16.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 3.17 2.00
Diluted EPS 3.35 3.17 2.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.35 3.17 2.00
Diluted EPS 3.35 3.17 2.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:44 am