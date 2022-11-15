English
    ZIM Laboratorie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.40 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.40 crore in September 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 77.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in September 2022 up 67.23% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 11.14 crore in September 2021.

    ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2021.

    ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 329.10 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.91% returns over the last 6 months and 153.15% over the last 12 months.

    ZIM Laboratories Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.4092.7577.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.4092.7577.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.9338.8932.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.646.251.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.550.591.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9012.239.27
    Depreciation4.374.274.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.1223.6122.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.896.915.91
    Other Income1.421.890.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.318.816.78
    Interest1.361.332.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.957.484.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.957.484.20
    Tax2.502.330.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.455.153.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.455.153.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.455.153.26
    Equity Share Capital16.2416.2416.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.353.172.00
    Diluted EPS3.353.172.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.353.172.00
    Diluted EPS3.353.172.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
