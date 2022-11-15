ZIM Laboratorie Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.40 crore, up 28.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.40 crore in September 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 77.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.45 crore in September 2022 up 67.23% from Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 22.8% from Rs. 11.14 crore in September 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 329.10 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.91% returns over the last 6 months and 153.15% over the last 12 months.