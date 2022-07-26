ZIM Laboratorie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.75 crore, up 44.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.75 crore in June 2022 up 44.52% from Rs. 64.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022 up 2628.03% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2022 up 101.54% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2021.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 225.65 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)