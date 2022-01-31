ZIM Laboratorie Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore, up 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore in December 2021 up 15.77% from Rs. 74.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021 up 215.18% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021 up 37.86% from Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2020.

ZIM Laboratorie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2020.

ZIM Laboratorie shares closed at 146.35 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)