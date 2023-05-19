English
    ZIM Lab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.45 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.45 crore in March 2023 up 0.33% from Rs. 104.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2023 up 10.86% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.75 crore in March 2023 up 2.74% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2022.

    ZIM Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2022.

    ZIM Lab shares closed at 100.20 on May 18, 2023 (NSE)

    ZIM Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.45100.32104.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.45100.32104.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.1438.0254.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.393.112.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.0510.28-6.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0311.1210.67
    Depreciation4.583.563.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8125.1429.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.479.089.80
    Other Income0.702.421.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.1711.5011.45
    Interest1.271.621.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.909.8910.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.909.8910.02
    Tax2.763.323.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.146.576.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.146.576.44
    Equity Share Capital48.7348.7316.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.353.97
    Diluted EPS1.461.353.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.461.353.97
    Diluted EPS1.461.353.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

