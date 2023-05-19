ZIM Lab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.45 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.45 crore in March 2023 up 0.33% from Rs. 104.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2023 up 10.86% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.75 crore in March 2023 up 2.74% from Rs. 15.33 crore in March 2022.

ZIM Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2022.

ZIM Lab shares closed at 100.20 on May 18, 2023 (NSE)