    ZIM Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.01 crore, down 27.56% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.01 crore in June 2023 down 27.56% from Rs. 92.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 102.53% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2023 down 60.98% from Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2022.

    ZIM Lab shares closed at 128.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.64% returns over the last 6 months

    ZIM Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.01104.4592.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.01104.4592.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.7444.1438.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.631.396.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.264.050.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1213.0311.10
    Depreciation3.664.583.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.2326.8124.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.8810.477.43
    Other Income0.630.701.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.5111.179.30
    Interest1.731.271.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.229.907.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.229.907.97
    Tax-0.082.762.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.147.145.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.147.145.64
    Equity Share Capital48.7348.7316.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.031.463.47
    Diluted EPS-0.031.463.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.031.463.47
    Diluted EPS-0.031.463.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

