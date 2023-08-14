ZIM Lab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.01 crore, down 27.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.01 crore in June 2023 down 27.56% from Rs. 92.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 102.53% from Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.17 crore in June 2023 down 60.98% from Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2022.

ZIM Lab shares closed at 128.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.64% returns over the last 6 months