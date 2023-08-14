ZIM Lab Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.44 crore, down 27.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.44 crore in June 2023 down 27.28% from Rs. 92.75 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 95.6% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2023 down 54.51% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2022.

ZIM Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2022.

ZIM Lab shares closed at 128.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.64% returns over the last 6 months