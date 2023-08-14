English
    ZIM Lab Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.44 crore, down 27.28% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.44 crore in June 2023 down 27.28% from Rs. 92.75 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 95.6% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2023 down 54.51% from Rs. 13.08 crore in June 2022.

    ZIM Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.17 in June 2022.

    ZIM Lab shares closed at 128.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 61.64% returns over the last 6 months

    ZIM Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.44105.4192.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.44105.4192.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.7444.1438.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.631.396.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.264.050.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6313.4012.23
    Depreciation4.034.934.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.8727.0023.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.8010.526.91
    Other Income1.120.691.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.9211.218.81
    Interest1.731.271.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.199.947.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.199.947.48
    Tax-0.042.712.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.237.245.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.237.245.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.237.245.15
    Equity Share Capital48.7348.7316.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.051.483.17
    Diluted EPS0.051.483.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.051.483.17
    Diluted EPS0.051.483.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

