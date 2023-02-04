 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ZIM Lab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.97 crore, up 16.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 100.97 crore in December 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 86.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 up 62.07% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2022 up 36.44% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.
ZIM Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in December 2021. ZIM Lab shares closed at 82.75 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 50.24% over the last 12 months.
ZIM Laboratories
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations100.9799.4086.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations100.9799.4086.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials38.0243.9343.68
Purchase of Traded Goods3.116.645.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.281.55-7.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.8011.909.33
Depreciation3.904.373.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.6623.1224.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.197.896.85
Other Income2.401.420.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.609.317.53
Interest1.621.361.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.987.955.78
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.987.955.78
Tax3.382.501.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.605.454.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.605.454.07
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.605.454.07
Equity Share Capital48.7316.2416.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.353.352.51
Diluted EPS1.353.352.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.353.352.51
Diluted EPS1.353.352.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
