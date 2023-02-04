ZIM Lab Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.97 crore, up 16.44% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:46 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories are:Net Sales at Rs 100.97 crore in December 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 86.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 up 62.07% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.50 crore in December 2022 up 36.44% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.
ZIM Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in December 2021.
|ZIM Lab shares closed at 82.75 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 50.24% over the last 12 months.
|ZIM Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.97
|99.40
|86.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.97
|99.40
|86.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.02
|43.93
|43.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.11
|6.64
|5.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.28
|1.55
|-7.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.80
|11.90
|9.33
|Depreciation
|3.90
|4.37
|3.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.66
|23.12
|24.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.19
|7.89
|6.85
|Other Income
|2.40
|1.42
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.60
|9.31
|7.53
|Interest
|1.62
|1.36
|1.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.98
|7.95
|5.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.98
|7.95
|5.78
|Tax
|3.38
|2.50
|1.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.60
|5.45
|4.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.60
|5.45
|4.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.60
|5.45
|4.07
|Equity Share Capital
|48.73
|16.24
|16.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.35
|3.35
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.35
|3.35
|2.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.35
|3.35
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.35
|3.35
|2.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited