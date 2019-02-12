Zicom Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 68.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 68.66% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2018 up 91.89% from Rs. 83.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2018 up 87.54% from Rs. 69.59 crore in December 2017.

Zicom shares closed at 4.15 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -66.12% returns over the last 6 months and -82.82% over the last 12 months.