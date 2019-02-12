Zicom Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 68.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zicom Electronic Security Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in December 2018 down 68.66% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2018 up 91.89% from Rs. 83.83 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2018 up 87.54% from Rs. 69.59 crore in December 2017.
Zicom shares closed at 4.15 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -66.12% returns over the last 6 months and -82.82% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zicom Electronic Security Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|1.57
|4.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|1.57
|4.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|-3.00
|4.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.64
|4.42
|1.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.81
|0.83
|1.21
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|1.56
|66.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.83
|-2.38
|-70.07
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.80
|-2.33
|-70.03
|Interest
|0.47
|1.85
|11.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.27
|-4.18
|-81.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.27
|-4.18
|-81.85
|Tax
|-2.47
|1.18
|1.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.80
|-5.36
|-83.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.80
|-5.36
|-83.83
|Equity Share Capital
|41.22
|41.22
|41.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-1.30
|-20.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-1.30
|-20.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.66
|-1.30
|-20.43
|Diluted EPS
|-1.66
|-1.30
|-20.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited