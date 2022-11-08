 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ZFCVINDIA Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.83 crore, up 28.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are:

Net Sales at Rs 792.83 crore in September 2022 up 28.59% from Rs. 616.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.64 crore in September 2022 up 112.82% from Rs. 32.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.76 crore in September 2022 up 70.28% from Rs. 70.33 crore in September 2021.

ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 36.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.00 in September 2021.

ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 9,903.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.98% returns over the last 6 months and 29.79% over the last 12 months.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 792.83 798.42 616.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 792.83 798.42 616.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 497.39 514.82 384.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.46 4.76 6.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.60 88.01 82.14
Depreciation 27.32 22.67 24.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.83 92.12 81.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.23 76.04 37.78
Other Income 12.21 11.15 7.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.44 87.19 45.39
Interest 2.14 1.11 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.30 86.08 44.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 90.30 86.08 44.95
Tax 21.66 23.68 12.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.64 62.40 32.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.64 62.40 32.25
Equity Share Capital 9.48 9.48 9.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.19 32.90 17.00
Diluted EPS 36.19 32.90 17.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 36.19 32.90 17.00
Diluted EPS 36.19 32.90 17.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:58 pm
