 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ZFCVINDIA Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 781.98 crore, up 9.78% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are:

Net Sales at Rs 781.98 crore in March 2022 up 9.78% from Rs. 712.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2022 up 18.83% from Rs. 47.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.18 crore in March 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 90.05 crore in March 2021.

ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 29.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 25.11 in March 2021.

ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 7,954.55 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and 16.43% over the last 12 months.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 781.98 652.92 712.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 781.98 652.92 712.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 522.45 423.20 476.00
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.33 0.08 -4.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 90.19 81.83 78.42
Depreciation 20.93 23.95 22.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.64 89.14 79.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.11 34.72 60.82
Other Income 9.14 8.89 6.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.25 43.61 67.41
Interest 0.53 0.39 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.72 43.22 67.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.72 43.22 67.25
Tax 20.11 11.39 19.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.60 31.84 47.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.60 31.84 47.63
Equity Share Capital 9.48 9.48 9.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.84 16.78 25.11
Diluted EPS 29.84 16.78 25.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.84 16.78 25.11
Diluted EPS 29.84 16.78 25.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India #ZFCVINDIA
first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.