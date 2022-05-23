ZFCVINDIA Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 781.98 crore, up 9.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 781.98 crore in March 2022 up 9.78% from Rs. 712.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2022 up 18.83% from Rs. 47.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.18 crore in March 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 90.05 crore in March 2021.

ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 29.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 25.11 in March 2021.

ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 7,954.55 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.04% returns over the last 6 months and 16.43% over the last 12 months.