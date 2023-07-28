English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ZFCVINDIA Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 960.54 crore, up 20.3% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are:Net Sales at Rs 960.54 crore in June 2023 up 20.3% from Rs. 798.42 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.76 crore in June 2023 up 59.87% from Rs. 62.40 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.62 crore in June 2023 up 48.02% from Rs. 109.86 crore in June 2022.
    ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 52.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 32.90 in June 2022.ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 11,968.30 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.45% returns over the last 6 months and 48.08% over the last 12 months.
    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations960.54977.28798.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations960.54977.28798.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials591.60629.07514.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.98-7.214.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost114.46102.5588.01
    Depreciation27.6426.7322.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses111.30108.8892.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.56117.2676.04
    Other Income21.4118.0711.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax134.98135.3287.19
    Interest1.320.471.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.65134.8586.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax133.65134.8586.08
    Tax33.8933.6423.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities99.76101.2162.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period99.76101.2162.40
    Equity Share Capital9.489.489.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.5953.3632.90
    Diluted EPS52.5953.3632.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS52.5953.3632.90
    Diluted EPS52.5953.3632.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India #ZFCVINDIA
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!