ZFCVINDIA Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 798.42 crore, up 62.31% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are:

Net Sales at Rs 798.42 crore in June 2022 up 62.31% from Rs. 491.92 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.40 crore in June 2022 up 191.81% from Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.86 crore in June 2022 up 103.41% from Rs. 54.01 crore in June 2021.

ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 32.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.27 in June 2021.

ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 8,384.90 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.09% returns over the last 6 months and 18.59% over the last 12 months.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 798.42 781.98 491.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 798.42 781.98 491.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 514.82 522.45 319.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.76 -9.33 -3.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 88.01 90.19 74.53
Depreciation 22.67 20.93 22.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 92.12 89.64 58.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.04 68.11 19.50
Other Income 11.15 9.14 11.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.19 77.25 31.40
Interest 1.11 0.53 0.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.08 76.72 30.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.08 76.72 30.85
Tax 23.68 20.11 9.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.40 56.60 21.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.40 56.60 21.38
Equity Share Capital 9.48 9.48 9.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.90 29.84 11.27
Diluted EPS 32.90 29.84 11.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 32.90 29.84 11.27
Diluted EPS 32.90 29.84 11.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
