ZFCVINDIA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.06 crore, up 34.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.06 crore in December 2022 up 34.17% from Rs. 652.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.42 crore in December 2022 up 168.33% from Rs. 31.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.65 crore in December 2022 up 115.59% from Rs. 67.56 crore in December 2021.

ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 45.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.78 in December 2021.

