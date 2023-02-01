English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ZFCVINDIA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 876.06 crore, up 34.17% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 876.06 crore in December 2022 up 34.17% from Rs. 652.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.42 crore in December 2022 up 168.33% from Rs. 31.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.65 crore in December 2022 up 115.59% from Rs. 67.56 crore in December 2021.

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations876.06792.83652.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations876.06792.83652.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials555.48497.39423.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.716.460.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.5591.6081.83
    Depreciation28.0527.3223.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.6889.8389.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.0180.2334.72
    Other Income25.5912.218.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.6092.4443.61
    Interest1.962.140.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.6590.3043.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax115.6590.3043.22
    Tax30.2221.6611.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.4268.6431.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.4268.6431.84
    Equity Share Capital9.489.489.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.0436.1916.78
    Diluted EPS45.0436.1916.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS45.0436.1916.78
    Diluted EPS45.0436.1916.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited