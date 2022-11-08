English
    ZFCVINDIA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.83 crore, up 28.59% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 792.83 crore in September 2022 up 28.59% from Rs. 616.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.64 crore in September 2022 up 112.82% from Rs. 32.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.76 crore in September 2022 up 70.28% from Rs. 70.33 crore in September 2021.

    ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 36.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.00 in September 2021.

    ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 9,903.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.98% returns over the last 6 months and 29.79% over the last 12 months.

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations792.83798.42491.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations792.83798.42491.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials497.39514.82319.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.464.76-3.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.6088.0174.53
    Depreciation27.3222.6722.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.8392.1258.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.2376.0419.50
    Other Income12.2111.1511.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.4487.1931.40
    Interest2.141.110.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax90.3086.0830.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax90.3086.0830.85
    Tax21.6623.689.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities68.6462.4021.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period68.6462.4021.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates68.6462.4021.38
    Equity Share Capital9.489.489.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.1932.9011.27
    Diluted EPS36.1932.9011.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.1932.9011.27
    Diluted EPS36.1932.9011.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:40 pm