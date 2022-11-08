ZFCVINDIA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.83 crore, up 28.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 792.83 crore in September 2022 up 28.59% from Rs. 616.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.64 crore in September 2022 up 112.82% from Rs. 32.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.76 crore in September 2022 up 70.28% from Rs. 70.33 crore in September 2021.

ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 36.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 17.00 in September 2021.

ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 9,903.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.98% returns over the last 6 months and 29.79% over the last 12 months.