ZFCVINDIA Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 976.94 crore, up 24.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 976.94 crore in March 2023 up 24.93% from Rs. 781.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.21 crore in March 2023 up 78.8% from Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.07 crore in March 2023 up 65.07% from Rs. 98.18 crore in March 2022.

ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 53.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.84 in March 2022.

ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 10,511.70 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.60% returns over the last 6 months and 31.03% over the last 12 months.