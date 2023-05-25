English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ZFCVINDIA Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 976.94 crore, up 24.93% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 976.94 crore in March 2023 up 24.93% from Rs. 781.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.21 crore in March 2023 up 78.8% from Rs. 56.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.07 crore in March 2023 up 65.07% from Rs. 98.18 crore in March 2022.

    ZFCVINDIA EPS has increased to Rs. 53.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.84 in March 2022.

    ZFCVINDIA shares closed at 10,511.70 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.60% returns over the last 6 months and 31.03% over the last 12 months.

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations976.94876.06781.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations976.94876.06781.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials628.84555.48522.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.49-3.71-9.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost102.5694.5590.19
    Depreciation26.7428.0520.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.98109.6889.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.3092.0168.11
    Other Income18.0325.599.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.33117.6077.25
    Interest0.471.960.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax134.86115.6576.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax134.86115.6576.72
    Tax33.6530.2220.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.2185.4256.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.2185.4256.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates101.2185.4256.60
    Equity Share Capital9.489.489.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS53.3645.0429.84
    Diluted EPS53.3645.0429.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS53.3645.0429.84
    Diluted EPS53.3645.0429.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India #ZFCVINDIA
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am