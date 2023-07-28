ZFCVINDIA Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 966.81 crore, up 21.09% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 966.81 976.94 798.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 966.81 976.94 798.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 597.05 628.84 514.82 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.25 -7.49 4.76 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 114.60 102.56 88.01 Depreciation 27.68 26.74 22.67 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 111.60 108.98 92.12 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 113.62 117.30 76.04 Other Income 21.32 18.03 11.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.94 135.33 87.19 Interest 1.32 0.47 1.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 133.62 134.86 86.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 133.62 134.86 86.08 Tax 33.89 33.65 23.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 99.73 101.21 62.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 99.73 101.21 62.40 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 99.73 101.21 62.40 Equity Share Capital 9.48 9.48 9.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 52.58 53.36 32.90 Diluted EPS 52.58 53.36 32.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 52.58 53.36 32.90 Diluted EPS 52.58 53.36 32.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited